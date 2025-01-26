Kharge's Clarion Call: Safeguarding Constitutional Ideals
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes the BJP-led government for allegedly undermining India's Constitution. He accuses the ruling party of pseudo-nationalism and calls for preserving constitutional ideals such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Kharge highlights economic and social challenges, emphasizing the need to uphold foundational values.
In a stinging critique of the BJP-led central government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge charged that an agenda filled with religious fundamentalism is attempting to divide society, with constitutional principles being undermined by authoritarian governance.
Kharge claimed on Republic Day that the BJP practices pseudo-nationalism, exploiting disadvantaged youths under the banner of nationalism without providing employment. He urged citizens to protect constitutional principles such as justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.
Highlighting issues of political interference in institutions and economic inequality, Kharge accused the ruling party of promoting a divisive agenda and failing to address social and economic disparities. He emphasized the need to return to the foundational values advocated by India's founders.
