Congress Asserts Legacy of Sardar Patel Amid Ideological Clash

The Congress Party is convening its AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, featuring significant social, political, and economic discussions through proposed resolutions.

With the theme 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh,' the event gathers over 1,700 members where key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will address the assembly. Key resolutions will be deliberated upon and moved for vote.

Amidst BJP's nationalistic campaign, Congress is staking its claim on the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasizing his contributions and countering BJP's attempts to co-opt his heritage, as reflected in a major resolution passed by an extended CWC.

