Congress Asserts Legacy of Sardar Patel Amid Ideological Clash
The Congress Party is holding an important session in Ahmedabad, focused on social, political, and economic justice. The event features resolutions on both Gujarat and national issues. The Congress aims to claim Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy while countering BJP's nationalist narrative.
- Country:
- India
The Congress Party is convening its AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad, featuring significant social, political, and economic discussions through proposed resolutions.
With the theme 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh,' the event gathers over 1,700 members where key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi will address the assembly. Key resolutions will be deliberated upon and moved for vote.
Amidst BJP's nationalistic campaign, Congress is staking its claim on the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, emphasizing his contributions and countering BJP's attempts to co-opt his heritage, as reflected in a major resolution passed by an extended CWC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
