Ceasefires and Tensions: Israel, Lebanon, Gaza, and Hostage Negotiations

Israel delays withdrawal from Lebanon and grapples with tense ceasefire agreements with Hezbollah and Hamas. Meanwhile, former President Trump suggests neighboring Arab countries accept more Palestinian refugees. Amid ongoing military operations, the release of hostages and prisoners continues, yet violence persists in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-01-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 09:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel announced its withdrawal from southern Lebanon, as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, won't happen by the scheduled date. The delay casts uncertainty over the 60-day withdrawal plan, with Israel blaming Hezbollah and Lebanese forces for unmet obligations, while Lebanon accuses Israel of hindering progress.

In Gaza, a tenuous ceasefire facilitated the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners on both sides. However, tensions remain high, with Israel refusing to allow the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza due to unresolved hostage issues. Diplomats are working to mediate the situation.

Former President Donald Trump called on Jordan and Egypt to accept more Palestinian refugees from Gaza, envisioning a 'clean slate' for the region. His comments coincide with appeals from hostage families urging Trump to pressure Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu to end the conflict and secure the release of their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

