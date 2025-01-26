Strengthening Democracy: BJP's Vision for a Developed India
BJP president J P Nadda emphasized India's role as the mother of democracy and called for upholding constitutional values. Speaking at a Republic-Day event, he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' to uplift underprivileged communities, urging collective efforts for national development.
Updated: 26-01-2025 15:34 IST
At a Republic-Day event, BJP president J P Nadda asserted India's position as the world's 'mother of democracy,' advocating for stronger constitutional values.
Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' aiming to uplift the underprivileged, reflecting the essence of 'Antyodaya.'
He called for a unified pledge to transform India into a developed nation, ensuring every citizen's contribution to this monumental journey.
