Strengthening Democracy: BJP's Vision for a Developed India

At a Republic-Day event, BJP president J P Nadda asserted India's position as the world's 'mother of democracy,' advocating for stronger constitutional values.

Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' aiming to uplift the underprivileged, reflecting the essence of 'Antyodaya.'

He called for a unified pledge to transform India into a developed nation, ensuring every citizen's contribution to this monumental journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)