Strengthening Democracy: BJP's Vision for a Developed India

BJP president J P Nadda emphasized India's role as the mother of democracy and called for upholding constitutional values. Speaking at a Republic-Day event, he highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' to uplift underprivileged communities, urging collective efforts for national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nadda highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat,' aiming to uplift the underprivileged, reflecting the essence of 'Antyodaya.'

He called for a unified pledge to transform India into a developed nation, ensuring every citizen's contribution to this monumental journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

