BJP Alleges AAP of Misleading Voters with Hoax Calls

In an escalation of electoral tensions, the BJP on Sunday leveled serious accusations against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, asserting that he orchestrated misleading hoax calls to confuse voters.

During a press briefing, BJP's Parvesh Verma presented an audio recording, allegedly illustrating the ploy, and expressed concerns about unauthorized access to 'confidential voter data.'

Further fueling the controversy, accusations of AAP distributing money in calendars surfaced, while BJP leaders welcomed a US Supreme Court ruling on extraditing a terror suspect to India.

