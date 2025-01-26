Kashmir's 'Temporary Happiness': Dulat's Insights Amid Political Tensions

Former RAW chief AS Dulat has issued a warning regarding the present "happiness" felt by Kashmiris following the 2024 elections, calling it a "temporary" state. His remarks underscore the critical promise of statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir, which remains unfulfilled, putting both regional leader Omar Abdullah and the central government's credibility in question.

Dulat noted that Omar Abdullah, having sought a harmonious relationship with the central government, has not demanded much beyond the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He added that the return of statehood is essential for both Delhi and Srinagar to maintain their credibility, cautioning against continued delays in this crucial matter.

At the Kerala Literature Festival, Dulat articulated that, despite the central government's commitment, statehood restoration may not occur soon, exacerbating perceived political gamesmanship towards Kashmir. He asserted that the region's complexities necessitate a middle path to navigate the nuanced landscape politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)