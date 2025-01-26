Left Menu

Kashmir's 'Temporary Happiness': Dulat's Insights Amid Political Tensions

Former RAW chief AS Dulat warns that Kashmiris' happiness post-2024 elections is ephemeral amid unfulfilled statehood promises. He stresses the importance of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood to maintain the credibility of regional leader Omar Abdullah and the central government, amid ongoing political complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:06 IST
Kashmir's 'Temporary Happiness': Dulat's Insights Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former RAW chief AS Dulat has issued a warning regarding the present "happiness" felt by Kashmiris following the 2024 elections, calling it a "temporary" state. His remarks underscore the critical promise of statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir, which remains unfulfilled, putting both regional leader Omar Abdullah and the central government's credibility in question.

Dulat noted that Omar Abdullah, having sought a harmonious relationship with the central government, has not demanded much beyond the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. He added that the return of statehood is essential for both Delhi and Srinagar to maintain their credibility, cautioning against continued delays in this crucial matter.

At the Kerala Literature Festival, Dulat articulated that, despite the central government's commitment, statehood restoration may not occur soon, exacerbating perceived political gamesmanship towards Kashmir. He asserted that the region's complexities necessitate a middle path to navigate the nuanced landscape politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025