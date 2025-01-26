Political Sparks Fly Over 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign

In a scathing attack, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav denounced the Congress's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, accusing opposition leaders of using Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthplace as a mere tourist spot. Yadav's comments come as Congress plans to initiate the campaign to demand an apology from Union Minister Amit Shah for his previous remarks on Ambedkar.

The Congress, spearheaded by its top brass including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, intends to start the campaign on January 27 from Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace in Indore district. The political event underscores ongoing tensions between the ruling party and Congress, which has been vocal against remarks perceived as insulting to the national figure.

Chief Minister Yadav, after attending Republic Day celebrations, visited the Ambedkar memorial to pay homage. He articulated concerns over Congress leaders' motives, emphasizing the importance of genuine reverence over political expediency. Yadav reiterated historical grievances regarding Article 370, a subject of significant political debate in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)