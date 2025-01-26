Political Sparks Fly Over 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' Campaign
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav criticized Congress's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, accusing the party of using Dr. Ambedkar’s birthplace as a political tool. The campaign aims for an apology from Amit Shah for remarks against Ambedkar. Key Congress leaders are participating in a scheduled rally.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing attack, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav denounced the Congress's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' campaign, accusing opposition leaders of using Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birthplace as a mere tourist spot. Yadav's comments come as Congress plans to initiate the campaign to demand an apology from Union Minister Amit Shah for his previous remarks on Ambedkar.
The Congress, spearheaded by its top brass including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, intends to start the campaign on January 27 from Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace in Indore district. The political event underscores ongoing tensions between the ruling party and Congress, which has been vocal against remarks perceived as insulting to the national figure.
Chief Minister Yadav, after attending Republic Day celebrations, visited the Ambedkar memorial to pay homage. He articulated concerns over Congress leaders' motives, emphasizing the importance of genuine reverence over political expediency. Yadav reiterated historical grievances regarding Article 370, a subject of significant political debate in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Promises of Prosperity: Modi's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir
Congress Aims for Grassroots Revival in Jammu and Kashmir
CM Omar Abdullah credits PM Modi for holding successful, free and fair polls in Jammu and Kashmir.
Omar Abdullah's Stand Against Violence in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Government Enforces Strict Austerity Measures for Financial Stability