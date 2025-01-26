Left Menu

Crisis in Goma: Congolese Rebels and Rwandan Forces on the Offensive

Congolese rebels and allied Rwandan forces have advanced toward the city of Goma, causing panic and mass displacement. The M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda, has gained ground across eastern Congo, leading to diplomatic tensions. The UN and international forces are striving to maintain regional security amidst escalating violence.

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, Congolese rebels and allied Rwandan forces have stormed the outskirts of Goma, a pivotal city in eastern Congo, prompting thousands of residents to flee. The city's airport is inoperative, and roads have been shuttered to all traffic, escalating concerns among the populace.

The Rwandan-supported M23 rebel group has made sweeping territorial gains along its border with Rwanda, and the tense climate has led Congo to sever diplomatic ties with its neighbor. The United Nations' intervention has been marginally effective as their backing for Congolese armed forces countered by Rwandan aggression still leaves the regional hub vulnerable.

Despite the presence of UN peacekeepers and allied military forces, the humanitarian crisis in Goma continues unchecked. Numerous civilians have been forced to seek refuge, forcing international bodies to call for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of armed forces to prevent further deterioration in security.

