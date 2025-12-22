U.S. Interception Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Over Venezuela-China Oil Trade
The U.S. interception of a China-bound oil tanker, carrying Venezuelan crude oil, has drawn criticism from China and Venezuela. China's foreign ministry condemns the act as a breach of international law, while Venezuela labels it as 'international piracy'. The tanker was allegedly part of Venezuela's shadow fleet.
The United States' interception of a China-bound oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast has caused significant international tension. China's foreign ministry has denounced the act as a serious breach of international law and emphasized Venezuela's right to establish relations with other nations, opposing all unilateral and illegal sanctions.
The tanker, identified as Centuries but falsely flagged as Crag, was transporting 1.8 million barrels of Venezuelan Merey crude oil purchased by Satau Tijana Oil Trading. According to documents, this transaction involved one of many intermediaries linked to PDVSA's crude sales to Chinese refiners.
Venezuela, which called the interception a 'serious act of international piracy,' relies heavily on China as a buyer, supplying roughly 4% of its crude oil exports. The incident is part of an ongoing geopolitical conflict regarding U.S. enforcement of sanctions on Venezuelan oil shipments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
