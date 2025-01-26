Left Menu

Delhi's Political Showdown: Parties Brace for Intense Clash in Upcoming Elections

As the Delhi Assembly elections near, the political contest intensifies with BJP, AAP, and Congress criticizing each other's governance. Minister Hardeep Singh Puri targets AAP's Kejriwal on credibility. Kejriwal promotes AAP's welfare model, while BJP counters with promises of development. 699 candidates vie for 70 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 23:01 IST
Delhi's Political Showdown: Parties Brace for Intense Clash in Upcoming Elections
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming on February 5, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sharpened his attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. Puri claims that public dissatisfaction with Kejriwal is escalating, and his trustworthiness is waning. Highlighting the BJP's pledges, Puri asserts the reliability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances.

Previously, Puri criticised Kejriwal for his comments on the BJP's second manifesto, accusing the AAP leader of failing to deliver on promises, including a yet-to-be-constructed sports university. Puri contrasted BJP's achievements, such as housing projects in Kalkaji and Jailorwala Bagh, against AAP's alleged shortcomings.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal accused the BJP of prioritizing loans to billionaires over public welfare, highlighting AAP's initiatives like 24-hour electricity and free water. As election day approaches, the competition between BJP, AAP, and Congress gains momentum, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats in a single-phase election, marking a pivotal moment in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025