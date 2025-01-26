Delhi's Political Showdown: Parties Brace for Intense Clash in Upcoming Elections

With the Delhi Assembly elections looming on February 5, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has sharpened his attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal. Puri claims that public dissatisfaction with Kejriwal is escalating, and his trustworthiness is waning. Highlighting the BJP's pledges, Puri asserts the reliability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurances.

Previously, Puri criticised Kejriwal for his comments on the BJP's second manifesto, accusing the AAP leader of failing to deliver on promises, including a yet-to-be-constructed sports university. Puri contrasted BJP's achievements, such as housing projects in Kalkaji and Jailorwala Bagh, against AAP's alleged shortcomings.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal accused the BJP of prioritizing loans to billionaires over public welfare, highlighting AAP's initiatives like 24-hour electricity and free water. As election day approaches, the competition between BJP, AAP, and Congress gains momentum, with 699 candidates vying for 70 seats in a single-phase election, marking a pivotal moment in Delhi's political landscape.

