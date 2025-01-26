South Korea's Turbulent Politics: President Yoon Suk Yeol's Indictment

In a historic turn of events, South Korean prosecutors have indicted President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of rebellion relating to his imposition of martial law, a move that could see him face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

Yoon, having been impeached and arrested following his controversial martial law decree, remains in detention as the Constitutional Court considers whether to dismiss or reinstate him as president.

The rebellion charges have intensified political divisions in South Korea, with opposing forces staging rallies and protests, causing civil unrest and highlighting the fragility of the nation's democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)