Trump's New FEMA Review Council

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to form a review council for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The council will hold a public meeting in 90 days and is tasked with reporting back to Trump within 180 days after the initial meeting.

Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump has initiated a significant step by establishing a review council for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through an executive order issued on Sunday. This move comes shortly after Trump suggested the possibility of shuttering the agency.

The executive order stipulates that the review council must convene its first public meeting within 90 days. The council's formation is seen as an essential measure to potentially reassess and improve FEMA's operational effectiveness.

Within 180 days following the inaugural meeting, the council is required to present a comprehensive report to President Trump. This report is anticipated to offer key insights and recommendations on the agency's future course and functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

