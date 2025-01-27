Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Absence Spurs Political Speculation in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence from the Republic Day reception hosted by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan raised eyebrows in political circles. The JD(U) leader, known for following traditions such as visiting a 'Mahadalit tola,' missed the event due to reported ill health. His 'Pragati Yatra' was also rescheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-01-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 09:21 IST
Nitish Kumar's Absence Spurs Political Speculation in Bihar
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Speculation emerged in Bihar's political circles following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence from the Republic Day reception organized by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Kumar, known for upholding rituals like visiting a 'Mahadalit tola,' missed the event, sparking conversations about his health and political engagements.

The Chief Minister, who did attend the Republic Day parade at Gandhi Maidan earlier that day despite reportedly not being in optimal health, chose not to attend the reception at Raj Bhavan. Sources close to Kumar attributed his absence to indisposition and 'seasonal fever', suggesting a brief recovery period.

Adding to the intrigue, the cabinet secretariat announced a delay in Kumar's state-wide 'Pragati Yatra', now rescheduled to start on January 28, citing unavoidable reasons. This has fueled further conjecture about the chief minister's health and its impact on his official duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025