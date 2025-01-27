Nitish Kumar's Absence Spurs Political Speculation in Bihar

Speculation emerged in Bihar's political circles following Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's absence from the Republic Day reception organized by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Kumar, known for upholding rituals like visiting a 'Mahadalit tola,' missed the event, sparking conversations about his health and political engagements.

The Chief Minister, who did attend the Republic Day parade at Gandhi Maidan earlier that day despite reportedly not being in optimal health, chose not to attend the reception at Raj Bhavan. Sources close to Kumar attributed his absence to indisposition and 'seasonal fever', suggesting a brief recovery period.

Adding to the intrigue, the cabinet secretariat announced a delay in Kumar's state-wide 'Pragati Yatra', now rescheduled to start on January 28, citing unavoidable reasons. This has fueled further conjecture about the chief minister's health and its impact on his official duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)