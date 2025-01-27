Lukashenko's Controversial Win Continues Belarusian Rule
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko extended his rule with a controversial win in an election rejected by Western nations as illegitimate. Securing 86.8% of the vote, Lukashenko's victory lacked free and fair conditions, with opposition figures imprisoned or exiled. Western leaders condemned the election dynamics.
- Country:
- Australia
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has controversially extended his 31-year tenure following an election deemed a sham by Western nations. Preliminary results showed Lukashenko securing 86.8% of the vote, despite widespread criticism over the absence of free and fair competition.
European leaders were quick to denounce the election process, pointing to repression of independent media and persecution of opposition figures, many of whom are in penal colonies or forced into exile. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the lack of choice for Belarusian citizens, marking a somber day for those yearning for democratic change.
Defending his stance, Lukashenko dismissed critics in a prolonged press conference, stating dissidents chose their fates while denying any forced exile. His comments underscored the tense political landscape, as his alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unwavering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lukashenko
- Belarus
- election
- sham
- opposition
- Western
- criticism
- democracy
- Putin
- politics
ALSO READ
AB de Villiers Defends Proteas Amidst Unfair Criticism
Himachal Pradesh Experiences Light Snowfall Amidst Western Disturbance
Western Region Roundup: Encounters, Political Shifts, and A Stalking Scandal
Chad's Ruling Party Wins Decisive Majority Amid Opposition Boycott
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Western Disturbance Amid Snowfall