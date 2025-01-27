Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has controversially extended his 31-year tenure following an election deemed a sham by Western nations. Preliminary results showed Lukashenko securing 86.8% of the vote, despite widespread criticism over the absence of free and fair competition.

European leaders were quick to denounce the election process, pointing to repression of independent media and persecution of opposition figures, many of whom are in penal colonies or forced into exile. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock highlighted the lack of choice for Belarusian citizens, marking a somber day for those yearning for democratic change.

Defending his stance, Lukashenko dismissed critics in a prolonged press conference, stating dissidents chose their fates while denying any forced exile. His comments underscored the tense political landscape, as his alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unwavering.

