Leadership Shakeup at Fuji Media Amid Scandal

Fuji Media faces a leadership change as Chairman Shuji Kanoh and executive Koichi Minato step down during an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. The scandal erupted after accusations against TV host Masahiro Nakai. The situation underscores ongoing issues within the media giant.

Tokyo | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:28 IST
  • Japan

The leadership dynamics at Fuji Media are undergoing significant changes following the announcement that Chairman Shuji Kanoh and television unit executive Koichi Minato would be stepping down. This decision comes amidst a probe into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The media conglomerate has been in the spotlight since December. This was when prominent Japanese magazines reported accusations involving Masahiro Nakai, a well-known TV host and former leader of the boy band SMAP, who has been implicated in misconduct during an event organized by one of the company's executives.

The scandal has highlighted internal issues within Fuji Media, prompting discussions on accountability and conduct in the media industry.

