Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill Advances Amid Opposition Outcry

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill has pushed through 14 amendments despite significant opposition. The committee, chaired by Jagdambika Pal, approved the changes through a majority vote, with 16 members for and 10 against.

The lengthy deliberations over six months involved discussions on 44 proposed amendments. Although all suggestions were voted on, the majority opposed those coming from opposition parties. The bill, which seeks to revise the 1995 Waqf Act governing Waqf property management in India, has faced backlash for purportedly undermining Muslim rights and India's federalism.

Leaders from the opposition, including Congress MP Naseer Hussain and Trinamool Congress's Kalyan Banerjee, have criticized the process, calling it a farce and alleging that their voices were stifled. The finalized draft from the JPC will be released on January 29, further intensifying the debate around this contentious legislation.

