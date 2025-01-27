Lula's Approval on the Decline: New Poll Results

A new poll has surfaced, showing a dip in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s approval ratings. According to the Genial/Quaest survey released on Monday, approval rates have slipped to 47% from 52% in December.

This downturn marks the lowest approval ratings since Lula began his current term in January 2023. Meanwhile, disapproval ratings have climbed to 49% from 47% last month.

The results signify a significant shift in public sentiment, with disapproval now overtaking approval for the first time under Lula's current administration, reflecting growing public discontent with his governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)