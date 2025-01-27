Left Menu

Lula's Approval on the Decline: New Poll Results

A recent Genial/Quaest poll indicates a decline in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval ratings. Current approval stands at 47%, dropping from 52% in December, while disapproval has increased to 49%, marking the first time disapproval surpasses approval in his current term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:33 IST
Lula's Approval on the Decline: New Poll Results
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Wikipedia

A new poll has surfaced, showing a dip in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s approval ratings. According to the Genial/Quaest survey released on Monday, approval rates have slipped to 47% from 52% in December.

This downturn marks the lowest approval ratings since Lula began his current term in January 2023. Meanwhile, disapproval ratings have climbed to 49% from 47% last month.

The results signify a significant shift in public sentiment, with disapproval now overtaking approval for the first time under Lula's current administration, reflecting growing public discontent with his governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025