Lula's Approval on the Decline: New Poll Results
A recent Genial/Quaest poll indicates a decline in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval ratings. Current approval stands at 47%, dropping from 52% in December, while disapproval has increased to 49%, marking the first time disapproval surpasses approval in his current term.
A new poll has surfaced, showing a dip in Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s approval ratings. According to the Genial/Quaest survey released on Monday, approval rates have slipped to 47% from 52% in December.
This downturn marks the lowest approval ratings since Lula began his current term in January 2023. Meanwhile, disapproval ratings have climbed to 49% from 47% last month.
The results signify a significant shift in public sentiment, with disapproval now overtaking approval for the first time under Lula's current administration, reflecting growing public discontent with his governance.
