Controversy Erupts: Congress Slams AAP over Alleged Rise in Punjab Radicalism

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the AAP administration in Punjab, accusing it of failing to curb rising radicalism and the surge of Khalistani sentiments in the state. Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, highlighted that 11 grenade attacks occurred under AAP's governance.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Randhawa criticized AAP's leadership, particularly targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's national head, Arvind Kejriwal, for their alleged inaction. Congress has also accused AAP officials of maintaining dubious connections with banned groups.

Maken further condemned an attack on a statue in Amritsar and warned voters against supporting AAP, citing concerns of increased radicalism and instability under their governance.

