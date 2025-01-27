Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Congress Slams AAP over Alleged Rise in Punjab Radicalism

Congress accused the AAP government in Punjab of failing to address rising radicalism and alleged grenade attacks. Ajay Maken and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa claim these incidents are underreported. Congress further alleges links between AAP members and banned organizations, urging voters to reject the party in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the AAP administration in Punjab, accusing it of failing to curb rising radicalism and the surge of Khalistani sentiments in the state. Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, highlighted that 11 grenade attacks occurred under AAP's governance.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Randhawa criticized AAP's leadership, particularly targeting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's national head, Arvind Kejriwal, for their alleged inaction. Congress has also accused AAP officials of maintaining dubious connections with banned groups.

Maken further condemned an attack on a statue in Amritsar and warned voters against supporting AAP, citing concerns of increased radicalism and instability under their governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

