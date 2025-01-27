Left Menu

Historic Implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand Announced

On a historic day for Uttarakhand and India, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), aiming to ensure equal rights for all citizens. Celebrations included registration on the UCC portal, reflecting commitment to constitutional values and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:54 IST
Historic Implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand Announced
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Centre) (Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand took a major legislative step as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking a significant day in the state's history. On Monday, Dhami declared that the UCC, effective immediately in Uttarakhand, aims to offer equal rights to every citizen, thus eliminating legal discrimination based on caste, religion, and gender.

In a ceremony at the CM's residence, Dhami unveiled the UCC notification, launched an online portal, and released a manual booklet. As symbolic gestures, the Chief Minister registered his marriage on the UCC platform and distributed certificates to the first five applicants, highlighting the importance of the code in achieving constitutional equality.

Dhami, with gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, reiterated his commitment to fulfill his election promise of implementing UCC. He emphasized that this code seeks to ensure safety and empowerment for all women by abolishing archaic practices. The UCC respects the traditions of Scheduled Tribes, prohibits second marriages without annulment, and mandates registration of live-in relationships, aiming for societal equality and enhanced legal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025