Historic Implementation of Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand Announced

Uttarakhand took a major legislative step as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), marking a significant day in the state's history. On Monday, Dhami declared that the UCC, effective immediately in Uttarakhand, aims to offer equal rights to every citizen, thus eliminating legal discrimination based on caste, religion, and gender.

In a ceremony at the CM's residence, Dhami unveiled the UCC notification, launched an online portal, and released a manual booklet. As symbolic gestures, the Chief Minister registered his marriage on the UCC platform and distributed certificates to the first five applicants, highlighting the importance of the code in achieving constitutional equality.

Dhami, with gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, reiterated his commitment to fulfill his election promise of implementing UCC. He emphasized that this code seeks to ensure safety and empowerment for all women by abolishing archaic practices. The UCC respects the traditions of Scheduled Tribes, prohibits second marriages without annulment, and mandates registration of live-in relationships, aiming for societal equality and enhanced legal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)