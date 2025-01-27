Congress Rally Ignites Fresh Political Tensions with BJP

The Congress party's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally took place in Indore's Mhow, the birthplace of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, stirring fresh controversy with the BJP. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, responding to Congress President Mallikarejun Kharge's remarks, pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the only Prime Minister to attend Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebration in 2016.

Among the Congress leaders present at the rally was Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. During his address, Kharge launched a scathing attack on the RSS and BJP, labeling them as 'anti-national.' He invoked India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, emphasizing the latter's stance against the exploitation of the poor under the guise of religion.

Kharge further criticized BJP's participation in the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh, questioning expenditures on ritualistic practices amidst poverty and hunger. He accused Prime Minister Modi of making false promises, suggesting that these actions oppose constitutional values. His comments have intensified the ongoing political discourse between Congress and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)