PM Modi Leads Navkar Mahamantra Chant for Unity and Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, joining in the chanting of the sacred Jain mantra. He used social media platform X to urge citizens to collectively chant the Navkar Mahamantra at 8:27 AM to foster societal harmony and peace.

In his online appeal, PM Modi encouraged people to chant in unison, highlighting the transformative power of the mantra in promoting peace, strength, and societal togetherness. The Navkar Mantra, a pivotal invocation in Jainism, reveres five supreme beings and transcends sectarian lines, advocating for universal well-being.

The chosen time, 8:27 AM, holds spiritual significance in Jainism due to its alignment with favorable cosmic conditions. Modi's call not only celebrates cultural unity and diverse spiritual traditions but also echoes his ongoing commitment to instilling cultural and spiritual consciousness into public life.

Throughout his tenure, PM Modi has frequently emphasized the adoption of practices that inspire inner peace and national solidarity, often coinciding with key cultural festivals and observances.

(With inputs from agencies.)