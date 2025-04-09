PM Modi Champions Preservation of Jain Heritage at Navkar Mahamantra Divas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of Jain literature in shaping India's rich intellectual and spiritual heritage during the Navkar Mahamantra Divas event at Vigyan Bhawan. Referring to it as the "backbone of India's intellectual grandeur," he called for the preservation of ancient Jain texts as a national duty.

Modi announced a government initiative granting Classical Language status to Prakrit and Pali, languages historically connected with Jain and Buddhist cultures. He also expressed his personal connection to Jain spiritual teachings, reflecting on his upbringing in Gujarat, a region deeply influenced by Jainism.

Emphasizing the intertwining of spirituality and progress, Modi introduced the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission' aimed at cataloging and digitizing ancient manuscripts using artificial intelligence to make them globally accessible. Highlighting recent efforts to reclaim cultural artifacts, he marked these as steps in preserving India's heritage and promoting it worldwide.

