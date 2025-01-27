Left Menu

Mexico Reverses Stance on Non-Mexican Deportees

Mexico has started accepting non-Mexican deportees from the U.S., a change from President Claudia Sheinbaum's prior stance. Over 4,000 deportees, mostly Mexican nationals, were accepted within a week. Sheinbaum previously opposed the 'Remain in Mexico' program, but no substantial increase in deportees is noted since Trump's tenure.

In a significant policy shift, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced the acceptance of non-Mexican deportees from the United States, overturning her earlier opposition.

Within the past week, Mexico received over 4,000 deportees, predominantly Mexican nationals, transported on four civil aircraft from the U.S. notching a collaborative yet cautious stance amidst international immigration dynamics.

Despite concerns regarding the 'Remain in Mexico' initiative by the Trump administration, Sheinbaum noted a lack of substantial increase in the numbers of deportees sent by the United States since President Trump took office.

