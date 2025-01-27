Left Menu

Congress Rally Sparks Political Clash with BJP Over Ambedkar Legacy

The 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Indore reignites political tensions, as Mallikarjun Kharge challenges BJP's claims about Ambedkar's legacy. Kharge criticizes Modi's policy contradictions while invoking leaders like Nehru and Patel to highlight Congress's stance against religious exploitation and social inequality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:50 IST
Congress Rally Sparks Political Clash with BJP Over Ambedkar Legacy
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow, Indore, on Monday has ignited a fresh political clash. The BJP, led by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, emphasized that Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who has marked Ambedkar's birth anniversary with his presence in 2016.

Prominent Congress figures, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, attended the rally, showcasing the party's unified front. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a critique against the RSS and BJP, labeling them "anti-national." He invoked former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, stating the importance of not exploiting the poor under religious pretenses.

Kharge cited historical actions by Vallabhbhai Patel against RSS to underline potential manipulations by BJP leaders, who are accused of using religion for political gain. In a scathing address, Kharge criticized Modi's alleged constitutional contradictions while questioning the socio-economic impact of ritualistic acts like the Ganga dip during the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025