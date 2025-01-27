Congress Rally Sparks Political Clash with BJP Over Ambedkar Legacy

The Congress's 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's birthplace in Mhow, Indore, on Monday has ignited a fresh political clash. The BJP, led by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, emphasized that Narendra Modi is the only Prime Minister who has marked Ambedkar's birth anniversary with his presence in 2016.

Prominent Congress figures, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, attended the rally, showcasing the party's unified front. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a critique against the RSS and BJP, labeling them "anti-national." He invoked former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, stating the importance of not exploiting the poor under religious pretenses.

Kharge cited historical actions by Vallabhbhai Patel against RSS to underline potential manipulations by BJP leaders, who are accused of using religion for political gain. In a scathing address, Kharge criticized Modi's alleged constitutional contradictions while questioning the socio-economic impact of ritualistic acts like the Ganga dip during the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)