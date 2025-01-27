Canada Imposes Sanctions Against Belarus Amid Human Rights Concerns
Canada announced new sanctions on ten individuals and twelve entities in Belarus for human rights abuses. The foreign ministry denounced the recent presidential election, won by Alexander Lukashenko, as fraudulent. Western governments, including Canada, have rejected the legitimacy of the Belarusian vote.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:07 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada has announced sanctions targeting ten individuals and twelve entities in Belarus, citing serious human rights violations. The move marks a significant stance by Ottawa against the government in Minsk.
In an official statement, Canada's foreign ministry expressed strong disapproval of what it classified as a fraudulent presidential election held the previous Sunday. The election saw Alexander Lukashenko claim victory.
Western governments, alongside Canada, have dismissed the election results as a sham, affirming their collective rejection of Lukashenko's legitimacy in the controversial vote.
(With inputs from agencies.)
