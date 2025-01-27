Canada Imposes Sanctions Against Belarus Amid Human Rights Concerns

Canada has announced sanctions targeting ten individuals and twelve entities in Belarus, citing serious human rights violations. The move marks a significant stance by Ottawa against the government in Minsk.

In an official statement, Canada's foreign ministry expressed strong disapproval of what it classified as a fraudulent presidential election held the previous Sunday. The election saw Alexander Lukashenko claim victory.

Western governments, alongside Canada, have dismissed the election results as a sham, affirming their collective rejection of Lukashenko's legitimacy in the controversial vote.

