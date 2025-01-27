Kanshi Ram's Sister Swarn Kaur Supports Rahul Gandhi in Constitution Battle

In a noteworthy move, Swarn Kaur, sister of BSP founder Kanshi Ram, expressed her support for Rahul Gandhi in defending the Constitution. This declaration took place at a Congress rally held in a Madhya Pradesh town.

At the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally, Kaur, chairperson of the Kanshi Ram Foundation, presented Gandhi with a blue scarf depicting BR Ambedkar and a picture of her brother. Gandhi later displayed this picture to the cheering crowd.

The occasion holds significance as Kanshi Ram's family has historically been at odds with BSP leader Mayawati. Also present was Kanshi Ram's nephew, Lakhbir Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)