Goa CM Criticizes Congress for Anti-Hindu Remarks
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant criticized Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on the Mahakumbh, accusing the Congress party of deep-rooted hatred for Hindu culture. Kharge questioned the effectiveness of a holy dip in the Ganga in alleviating poverty, drawing sharp criticism from Sawant.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks about the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Sawant accused the opposition party of harboring a deep-seated aversion to 'Sanatan Hindu Sanskruti.'
In an address at the Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Kharge questioned whether taking a holy dip in the Ganga during the Mahakumbh could end poverty in India. His comments have sparked a strong backlash from Sawant, who condemned them as offensive.
Adding a twist to the day's events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Mahakumbh by taking a dip in the Ganga, highlighting the cultural and religious significance of the event. Sawant's remarks further intensified the political discourse surrounding India's cultural traditions and their modern interpretations.
