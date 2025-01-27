Left Menu

Goa CM Criticizes Congress for Anti-Hindu Remarks

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant criticized Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's comments on the Mahakumbh, accusing the Congress party of deep-rooted hatred for Hindu culture. Kharge questioned the effectiveness of a holy dip in the Ganga in alleviating poverty, drawing sharp criticism from Sawant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:45 IST
  Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks about the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Sawant accused the opposition party of harboring a deep-seated aversion to 'Sanatan Hindu Sanskruti.'

In an address at the Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Kharge questioned whether taking a holy dip in the Ganga during the Mahakumbh could end poverty in India. His comments have sparked a strong backlash from Sawant, who condemned them as offensive.

Adding a twist to the day's events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Mahakumbh by taking a dip in the Ganga, highlighting the cultural and religious significance of the event. Sawant's remarks further intensified the political discourse surrounding India's cultural traditions and their modern interpretations.

