Goa CM Criticizes Congress for Anti-Hindu Remarks

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his recent remarks about the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Sawant accused the opposition party of harboring a deep-seated aversion to 'Sanatan Hindu Sanskruti.'

In an address at the Congress' 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Kharge questioned whether taking a holy dip in the Ganga during the Mahakumbh could end poverty in India. His comments have sparked a strong backlash from Sawant, who condemned them as offensive.

Adding a twist to the day's events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the Mahakumbh by taking a dip in the Ganga, highlighting the cultural and religious significance of the event. Sawant's remarks further intensified the political discourse surrounding India's cultural traditions and their modern interpretations.

(With inputs from agencies.)