U.S. and India Strengthen Strategic Ties Amid Growing Trade Talks

In a recent dialogue between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strategic discussions took center stage. The primary focus revolved around India increasing its acquisition of U.S. security equipment and establishing a fair bilateral trade relationship.

According to the White House, the leaders' productive conversation touched on regional security, cooperation, and Modi's upcoming visit to Washington, solidifying the strong bond between both nations. Furthermore, the nations' mutual commitment to the Quad alliance, which includes Australia and Japan, was highlighted.

This conversation follows a backdrop of significant trade relations, as the United States remains India's largest trading partner with a reported trade surplus of $32 billion. India remains eager to deepen this partnership, especially in counterbalancing China's regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)