French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has voiced concerns that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk represents a significant threat to democratic institutions. In a recent television interview, Bayrou emphasized that economic power should not translate to control over public opinion.

The Prime Minister's critique is part of a broader warning regarding the influence of U.S. President Donald Trump. Bayrou stressed the importance of Europe taking a stand against 'domination' by American figures, noting the risks of subjugation and erosion of autonomy.

His remarks highlight growing apprehensions about the impact of powerful individuals and governments on European stability and democratic values, urging proactive measures to safeguard regional sovereignty.

