Trump Eyes TikTok Ownership Shift

U.S. President Donald Trump has forecasted robust interest from potential buyers of TikTok, a widely-used social media application, while emphasizing his preference for the exclusion of Chinese involvement.

Addressing Republican lawmakers at his Doral golf club in Miami, Trump articulated his expectation for a U.S. ownership position in the platform.

The President highlighted his vision for a joint venture where the United States attains a 50% ownership stake, reflecting his ongoing focus on American interests in global business operations.

