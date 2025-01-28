Trump Eyes TikTok Ownership Shift
U.S. President Donald Trump anticipates significant interest in acquiring TikTok, expressing a desire for China to have no involvement in the company. Speaking to Republican lawmakers, he advocated for the U.S. to secure a 50% ownership stake in a joint venture with the social media platform.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump has forecasted robust interest from potential buyers of TikTok, a widely-used social media application, while emphasizing his preference for the exclusion of Chinese involvement.
Addressing Republican lawmakers at his Doral golf club in Miami, Trump articulated his expectation for a U.S. ownership position in the platform.
The President highlighted his vision for a joint venture where the United States attains a 50% ownership stake, reflecting his ongoing focus on American interests in global business operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- TikTok
- ownership
- China
- investment
- Doral
- Miam
- Republican
- venture
- social media
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Europe's Productivity Crisis: A Call for Innovation, Investment, and Policy Action
Surge in Private Equity Investment in Indian Real Estate
Britain's AI Revolution: Unleashing Potential with Strategic Investment
Mirxes Secures $40M Investment for Cancer Detection Expansion
Electromech Sets Sights on Expansion with Major Investment Boost