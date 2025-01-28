Left Menu

Trump Eyes TikTok Ownership Shift

U.S. President Donald Trump anticipates significant interest in acquiring TikTok, expressing a desire for China to have no involvement in the company. Speaking to Republican lawmakers, he advocated for the U.S. to secure a 50% ownership stake in a joint venture with the social media platform.

Updated: 28-01-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:18 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has forecasted robust interest from potential buyers of TikTok, a widely-used social media application, while emphasizing his preference for the exclusion of Chinese involvement.

Addressing Republican lawmakers at his Doral golf club in Miami, Trump articulated his expectation for a U.S. ownership position in the platform.

The President highlighted his vision for a joint venture where the United States attains a 50% ownership stake, reflecting his ongoing focus on American interests in global business operations.

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

