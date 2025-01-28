Left Menu

Mahakumbh 2023: A Spiritual Gathering Amidst Political Controversies

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj draws millions of devotees, while Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister urges politicians to avoid divisive remarks. With key bathing dates approaching, notable figures like Amit Shah have joined the festivities, reflecting on the event's sacred significance and spiritual appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:12 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has captivated millions of devotees this year, marking a significant religious event. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya of Uttar Pradesh has appealed to opposition leaders to refrain from making 'poisonous statements' about the Mahakumbh, asserting that the state's preparations are set for the expected influx of pilgrims.

A notable turnout was recorded on Monday, with over 6 million pilgrims participating in ritualistic bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Dates to be noted for the Maha Kumbh include January 29, February 3, February 12, and February 26 as key bathing days.

Renowned political figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have taken part in the holy event, displaying their devotion. The global participation highlights the Kumbh Mela's allure, with pilgrims like Antonio from Italy realizing lifelong aspirations in this sacred gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

