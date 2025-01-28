Left Menu

NATO Unveils Threats to Industry Leaders

NATO revealed the sabotage across its alliance, including threats against industry leaders like Rheinmetall's CEO. Speaking at the European Parliament, James Appathurai confirmed the threat against Armin Papperger, which had previously only been reported by the media, highlighting incidents like train derailments, arson, and attacks on politicians' property.

  • Germany

NATO has disclosed a series of sabotage incidents impacting the military alliance over recent years, including threats targeting industry leaders such as Armin Papperger, CEO of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall.

James Appathurai, NATO's Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Innovation, Hybrid and Cyber, addressed the European Parliament, confirming these threats that had so far only been reported in the media.

The sabotage acts mentioned include not only plots against industry leaders but also train derailments, arson acts, and attacks on politicians' properties, indicating a wide range of targeted disruptions.

