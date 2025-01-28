Parliament Gears Up for Impactful Budget Session

The Budget Session of India's Parliament is set to commence on January 31, with major events including a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will come together for this significant occasion, highlighting key issues in financial policy.

Highlighting the session's importance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the General Budget on February 1, shortly after tabling the Economic Survey. The discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address will span over two days in Lok Sabha and three days in Rajya Sabha.

With 27 sittings planned, including a recess from February 13 to March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in February is awaited keenly. The session promises crucial deliberations on ministry grants, ensuring a comprehensive review of the budgetary proposals before its conclusion on April 4.

