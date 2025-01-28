Left Menu

Parliament Gears Up for Impactful Budget Session

India's Parliament kicks off its Budget Session with discussions on the President's address, Finance Minister's Budget presentation, and Economic Survey tabling. Highlights include scheduled debates, Modi's anticipated replies, and an agenda spanning 27 sittings, focusing on financial policies and grant allocations.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:24 IST
The Budget Session of India's Parliament is set to commence on January 31, with major events including a discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will come together for this significant occasion, highlighting key issues in financial policy.

Highlighting the session's importance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the General Budget on February 1, shortly after tabling the Economic Survey. The discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address will span over two days in Lok Sabha and three days in Rajya Sabha.

With 27 sittings planned, including a recess from February 13 to March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in February is awaited keenly. The session promises crucial deliberations on ministry grants, ensuring a comprehensive review of the budgetary proposals before its conclusion on April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

