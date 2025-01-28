Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Challenge DRC Stability

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Gunfire and tension ripple through Goma as M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, claim control, facing resistance from the military and pro-government militias.

Four more South African peacekeepers have been killed as casualties rise, with hospitals overwhelmed and streets littered with bodies.

The international community fears a regional conflict, reminiscent of past wars, is brewing as diplomatic talks for a ceasefire continue amidst unrest.

