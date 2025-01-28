Left Menu

Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Challenge DRC Stability

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels claim control over Goma, sparking violence and displacement. Despite resistance from local militias and the Congolese army, peace remains elusive. The ongoing conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, raising fears of a regional escalation akin to past wars. Diplomatic efforts continue amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:00 IST
Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Challenge DRC Stability
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Gunfire and tension ripple through Goma as M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, claim control, facing resistance from the military and pro-government militias.

Four more South African peacekeepers have been killed as casualties rise, with hospitals overwhelmed and streets littered with bodies.

The international community fears a regional conflict, reminiscent of past wars, is brewing as diplomatic talks for a ceasefire continue amidst unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025