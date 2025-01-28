Crisis in Goma: M23 Rebels Challenge DRC Stability
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels claim control over Goma, sparking violence and displacement. Despite resistance from local militias and the Congolese army, peace remains elusive. The ongoing conflict has resulted in numerous casualties, raising fears of a regional escalation akin to past wars. Diplomatic efforts continue amid rising tensions.
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Gunfire and tension ripple through Goma as M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, claim control, facing resistance from the military and pro-government militias.
Four more South African peacekeepers have been killed as casualties rise, with hospitals overwhelmed and streets littered with bodies.
The international community fears a regional conflict, reminiscent of past wars, is brewing as diplomatic talks for a ceasefire continue amidst unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
