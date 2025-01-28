CPI(M) Faces Venue Challenges for Tripura State Conference Rally

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura will conduct its rally in front of Rabindra Bhavan after their original venue requests were denied. The rally signals the beginning of their 24th state conference, with leaders like Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat expected to attend.

Initially, the CPI(M) planned to hold the event at Swami Vivekananda ground, but the administration denied permission. A second request to use Umakanta Academy was also rejected, citing the impossibility of declaring a school holiday for a political event.

The party accused the administration of partiality, referencing a recent BJP event held at Umakanta Academy under similar conditions. Despite the venue setbacks, the rally will go on, underscoring the party's resilience amid political rivalry.

