Federal Funds Freeze: Trump's Ideological Overhaul Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration halts federal grants and loans, initiating an ideological review of spending. This pause affects health care, education, and other sectors. A memo emphasizes compliance with executive orders reversing certain progressive policies. Concerns have been raised about potential widespread impacts.

Updated: 28-01-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:56 IST
The White House has announced a halt on federal grants and loans as President Donald Trump's administration embarks on a sweeping ideological review of its expenditures.

The move could influence trillions of dollars, disrupting health care research, education, and beyond. A memo from Matthew Vaeth, acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, warned against using federal resources on policies perceived as wasteful.

Despite assurances that Medicare and Social Security remain unaffected, the decision could have significant consequences, as highlighted by alarmed congressional Democrats in communications with the administration.

