India-China Ties: Congress Questions Government Amid Disengagement Tensions

The Congress party has voiced serious concerns regarding the Narendra Modi government's approach to India's relations with China, probing the current status of border areas in eastern Ladakh where Indian troops have faced access restrictions since May 2020.

General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accused the government of inadequately addressing the nation's interests, as troops remain unable to patrol previously accessible points, despite claims of normalization following recent diplomatic talks. Economic dependencies, with soaring imports from China, also remain contentious.

While New Delhi and Beijing announced measures such as the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and bilateral flight operations, Ramesh insists explanations are due on what secures India's territorial and economic interests, given past claims of status quo restorations were unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)