Ambedkar Statue Desecration Ignites Political Tensions in Punjab

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday condemned the vandalism against a BR Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, Punjab, urging the AAP-led state government to issue an unconditional apology for the mistreatment and neglect of the revered leader's monuments.

Kharge called for swift action against the culprits and warned that inaction might be perceived as governmental endorsement of such acts. The issue has sparked outrage as it highlights perceived failings of the current administration to uphold Ambedkar's values of justice and social inclusion.

The incident came to light after Akash Singh was arrested for allegedly attempting to damage the statue. The Congress has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Ambedkar's legacy, urging immediate restoration of his statue in the Parliament and demanding respect for the principles he championed.

(With inputs from agencies.)