Turbulent Politics: Kejriwal's Poison Claim Sparks Election Storm
A heated political dispute emerged over Arvind Kejriwal's claim accusing Haryana of polluting Yamuna water. The BJP condemned his statement as dangerous, while AAP defended his stance, leading to a complaint lodged with the Election Commission. Both parties are now faced with meeting factual demands from the EC.
- Country:
- India
A political storm brewed on Tuesday following Arvind Kejriwal's claims that the Haryana government is 'poisoning' Yamuna water. The BJP quickly rebuked this as a 'dangerous statement' and demanded Kejriwal be barred from campaigning, while AAP insisted on the health risks posed by the alleged water contamination.
The Election Commission is now involved, demanding evidence from the AAP leader to back his alarming assertions. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has criticized Kejriwal's remarks as highly objectionable, suggesting they threaten national security. Meanwhile, a BJP delegation led by Nirmala Sitharaman has also approached the EC, seeking sanctions against the AAP chief for his accusations.
In response, AAP leaders Atishi and Bhagwant Mann have alleged that the BJP-led Haryana government is responsible for releasing high ammonia levels into the Yamuna. The EC has requested more details from Kejriwal, including the chemicals used and the Delhi Jal Board's findings. With elections on the horizon, tensions are palpably rising.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab and Haryana Shiver as Temperatures Plummet
Election Commission Clears Path for AAP's Awadh Ojha Amid Allegations
Vice President Lauds Election Commission's Global Accolades Amidst Opposition Critique
AIMIM Candidate Seeks Interim Bail to Contest Delhi Elections Amid Controversy
Vote Transfer Sparks Fresh Political Battle in Delhi Elections