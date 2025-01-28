Rahul Gandhi's Fierce Critique of Kejriwal and Accusations of Political Betrayal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of enabling corruption and neglecting minorities. At rallies in Patparganj and Okhla, Gandhi claimed Kejriwal failed Delhi during riots and engaged in luxurious 'sheesh mahal' politics, highlighting ideological battles between Congress, BJP, and AAP.
In a fervent address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing criticism of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of promoting corruption during his tenure as chief minister. Gandhi, speaking at rallies in Patparganj and Okhla, claimed the so-called 'liquor scam' occurred under Kejriwal's watch.
Gandhi also condemned Kejriwal for his absence during the 2020 Delhi riots, criticizing the AAP leader's focus on 'sheesh mahal politics' rather than addressing the needs of minorities. Gandhi's statements illustrate the ideological clash between Congress, BJP, and AAP, with accusations of failing Delhi's populace.
Highlighting major concerns such as pollution, inflation, and the need for transparency, Gandhi's attack was not limited to the AAP but extended to the BJP's broader political narrative. His remarks emphasized a commitment to an inclusive and honest political discourse.
