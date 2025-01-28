Left Menu

Political Storm Erupts Over RG Kar Rape-Murder Case in West Bengal

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders have sharply criticized the parents of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim, accusing them of echoing opposition parties' views. This follows a court sentencing the convicted perpetrator to life imprisonment. BJP and CPI(M) allege these remarks show TMC's disregard for the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange of accusations, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs have criticized the parents of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim. They accused the parents of echoing opposition CPI(M) criticisms against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The tensions escalated after a Kolkata court sentenced the lone convict in the RG Kar hospital case to life imprisonment. The victim's family criticized the police and hospital authorities, holding the chief minister accountable for the alleged cover-up attempt, which TMC leaders rejected, suggesting opposition influence.

BJP and CPI(M) countered, stating that TMC's attacks show a lack of respect for the parents, while Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay insisted Banerjee supported a swift trial. As the state grapples with the controversy, both sides remain sharply divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

