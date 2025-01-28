Political Storm Erupts Over RG Kar Rape-Murder Case in West Bengal

In a heated exchange of accusations, senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs have criticized the parents of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim. They accused the parents of echoing opposition CPI(M) criticisms against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The tensions escalated after a Kolkata court sentenced the lone convict in the RG Kar hospital case to life imprisonment. The victim's family criticized the police and hospital authorities, holding the chief minister accountable for the alleged cover-up attempt, which TMC leaders rejected, suggesting opposition influence.

BJP and CPI(M) countered, stating that TMC's attacks show a lack of respect for the parents, while Agriculture Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay insisted Banerjee supported a swift trial. As the state grapples with the controversy, both sides remain sharply divided.

(With inputs from agencies.)