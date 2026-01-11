BJP's Poonawalla Challenges AIMIM on Hijab-Clad PM Dream

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has criticized AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's recent statement advocating for a hijab-clad woman to become India's Prime Minister. He challenged Owaisi to first appoint a woman wearing a hijab or burqa as the national president of his own party.

Poonawalla called into question AIMIM's credentials on secularism, pointing out its party name includes the term 'Muslimeen'. He emphasized that while the Indian Constitution allows anyone to aspire to high office, Owaisi should begin by promoting inclusivity within his own ranks.

Owaisi's comments were made in Maharashtra's Solapur, contrasting Indian secular aspirations with Pakistan's religious restrictions on leadership roles. Meanwhile, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma maintained that India's cultural identity as a Hindu nation would ensure a Hindu Prime Minister, despite constitutional freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)