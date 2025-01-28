NATO Allies Rally Over Arctic Defense Amid Greenland Tensions

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen convened on Tuesday to discuss enhancing Arctic defenses, a source disclosed to Reuters. The leaders agreed on the essential role all NATO allies must play in this strategic endeavor.

Their discussions surfaced against the backdrop of heightened tension following President Trump's remarks about acquiring Greenland, Denmark's autonomous territory. Trump sees Greenland as crucial to U.S. security and has not dismissed the use of military or economic measures to achieve his ambitions.

In response, Denmark announced a 14.6 billion Danish crowns increase in military spending for Arctic presence. Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen, after consultations with French President Macron, underscored European support for respecting international borders, hinting at opposition to Trump's Greenland interest.

