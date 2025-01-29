Left Menu

State Attorneys Oppose Federal Aid Freeze

Democratic state attorneys general plan to challenge a Trump administration directive that freezes federal loans and grants. The lawsuit seeks to halt the directive, citing lack of legal authority and potential harm to nonprofits and state services. The directive targets programs not aligned with Trump's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 01:14 IST
State Attorneys Oppose Federal Aid Freeze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic state attorneys general intend to fight a Trump administration directive freezing federal loans and grants. Filed by states such as New York and California, the lawsuit aims to combat what is viewed as an unconstitutional and illegal policy enacted by the acting head of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget.

The initiative, claimed to have exempted Medicaid contrary to some allegations, impacts numerous states and nonprofits reliant on federal financial aid. Critics argue it violates recipients' First Amendment rights. A separate but similar lawsuit has been filed by advocacy groups in Washington, D.C.

The directive ties funding to programs aligning with Republican President Donald Trump's priorities, including recent executive orders ending diversity and inclusion initiatives. The U.S. Department of Justice, tasked with defending the policy, has refrained from commenting, while opponents voice concerns over potential disruption to government services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tanzania's Climate-Health Crisis: Risks, Impacts, and Resilience Strategies

Subnational Success: Transforming Tropical Forest Governance Through Innovation

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025