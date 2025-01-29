U.S. Senate Blocks Sanction Bill Targeting ICC Over Netanyahu Arrest Warrants

The U.S. Senate has blocked a proposed bill aimed at sanctioning the International Criminal Court (ICC), in response to arrest warrants it issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former defense minister. The bill was defeated in a 54-45 vote, falling short of the 60 needed to advance.

Voting largely followed party lines with most Democrats and independents opposing it. Senator John Fetterman was the sole Democrat supporting the Republicans on this matter, while Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff abstained from voting.

Although the measure passed the House of Representatives earlier, many Democrats in the Senate felt it was overly broad and could compromise U.S. relationships with key allies and even U.S. companies. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the ICC's perceived bias but argued the bill's design was flawed.

(With inputs from agencies.)