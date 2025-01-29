Left Menu

Migration Debate Heats Up: Merz's Controversial Proposal

Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, plans to propose new migration restrictions potentially supported by the far-right AfD. This move could break a longstanding taboo against mainstream parties collaborating with the AfD, raising concerns over legitimizing the party and affecting voter dynamics.

Germany's political landscape is gearing up for a potential shift as Friedrich Merz, leader of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, prepares to unveil new measures to tighten migration policies. Set to propose these in parliament, Merz might rely on support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

The proposal comes in the wake of renewed attention on migration following the arrest of an Afghan asylum seeker for deadly stabbings. Despite criticisms from Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the Greens, who argue the proposal violates European law, Merz insists it is necessary for national security.

While Merz reassures that he won't ally with the AfD, the proposal's reliance on their support sparks controversy. Critics warn of legitimizing the far-right party, potentially impacting voter support for the CDU/CSU, which recent polls show has declined slightly following Merz's announcement.

