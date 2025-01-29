Left Menu

Controversial Talks: Tulsi Gabbard's Unorthodox Path to Spy Chief Nominee

Tulsi Gabbard's 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad has resurfaced in political discussions as she is nominated for the position of Director of National Intelligence by President Trump. Her past foreign policy actions continue to spark bipartisan scrutiny, questioning her judgment and worldview.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:04 IST
Tulsi Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard's clandestine meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad has become a focal point in her nomination as Director of National Intelligence, reigniting debates over her foreign policy stance.

Despite criticism from both parties, Gabbard, known for her unorthodox political approach, insists her meeting was aimed at seeking peaceful resolutions amid Syria's civil unrest.

As Gabbard faces confirmation hearings, questions about her past actions and policy views loom large, highlighting her unique perspective that has positioned her as both a progressive and a Trump ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

