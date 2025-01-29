Delhi's Yamuna Poisoning Allegations: A Political Storm Brewing
Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticizes Delhi LG VK Saxena for siding with Haryana BJP over Kejriwal's Yamuna poisoning claims. Saxena defends, warning against provoking false allegations, while Haryana CM threatens defamation against Kejriwal for his controversial remarks.
In a sharp political exchange, Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has criticized Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for what she perceives as his alignment with the BJP-led Haryana government over the contentious 'Yamuna poisoning' remark made by Arvind Kejriwal. Kakkar voiced her concerns, emphasizing the lieutenant governor's duty to prioritize public welfare over political affiliations.
The controversy erupted after Governor Saxena penned a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, objecting to Kejriwal's claims. He labeled the 'Yamuna poisoning' allegations as misleading and harmful to national security, urging restraint and responsibility from the AAP leadership, including Kejriwal, over such sensitive issues.
The allegations have stirred tensions, with Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini threatening legal action against Kejriwal for defamation. Saini demands an apology, condemning Kejriwal's statements as baseless and damaging to both Delhi and Haryana's reputations. The unfolding political drama underscores the high stakes involved in handling environmental and inter-state water disputes.
