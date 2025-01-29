Greenlanders Strongly Oppose U.S. Acquisition Plans

Greenlanders overwhelmingly reject the notion of becoming a part of the United States, as reflected in a recent opinion poll reported by Danish daily Berlingske. The survey revealed that 85% of Greenland's residents stand against the U.S. acquisition proposal pushed by President Donald Trump, with only 6% in favor.

In light of these findings, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the importance of respecting international boundaries. She underscored her government's commitment to maintaining Greenland's semi-autonomous status, following diplomatic talks with global leaders including the French President and the German Chancellor.

Denmark plans to increase its military presence in the Arctic, with a $2.04 billion investment. Meanwhile, Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede reafirms the island's pursuit of independence, emphasizing the decision rests solely with the Greenlandic people.

(With inputs from agencies.)