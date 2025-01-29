Left Menu

Modi Criticizes AAP in Election Rally Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of spreading lies about the Yamuna River to distract from impending electoral defeat. Modi compared AAP members to infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj and urged voters to reject their alleged corruption and falsehoods in upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:31 IST
Modi Criticizes AAP in Election Rally Speech
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during a rally, accusing him of misleading the public about the Yamuna River's condition as an election tactic.

In his speech, held in Kartar Nagar, Modi likened AAP leaders to infamous fraudster Charles Sobhraj, suggesting they deceive voters with deceptive promises.

Modi called upon Delhi voters to see through what he termed the 'lie and loot' tactics of Kejriwal's party and instead, give his party a chance in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

